Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘break 6-month silence’ to wish King Charles a Happy Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly wished King Charles III a Happy Birthday – breaking their silence for the first time in six months.

The monarch turned 75 years old on November 14.

It’s understood the Duke of Sussex rang his father, and his wife also spoke to her father-in-law during the call.

A source told The Sun: “The King was extremely busy but is polite and loves his son and his grandchildren, and not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday.”

It comes after Harry denied receiving an invitation to Charles’ 75th birthday bash, following reports her “snubbed” his father’s invite.

It was previously reported that the King was to host an intimate gathering for his 75th birthday, with a host of close family and friends in attendance.

Harry’s spokesperson told The Messenger: “In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday.”

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, royal sources told The Sunday Times that Harry had no intention of leaving his wife Meghan and their two children – Archie and Lilibet at home in the US to attend his father’s birthday.

Royal expert Angela Levin shared her thoughts with The Sun, on Prince Harry’s persistent absences from family events.

“Harry has made it very clear that he is not complying with anything until his father and his brother have apologised to Meghan,” she said.

“What for? We don’t know. I think the royals are used to it now. It’s not going to spoil his birthday.”

“I think Charles knows that if they did come it would ruin the festivities. Harry would start pointing fingers with ‘when you did this when you did that’.”

The royal expert continued: “I’m sure Charles may be a bit upset that this is yet another chance he is missing to meet his grandchildren.”

“But the problem is that Harry doesn’t want to make amends and doesn’t want to be part of the family – they want to destroy and punish it. What is ridiculous is Meghan and Harry want to hang on for dear life to their titles but yet they want to destroy the monarchy.”

Harry and Meghan haven’t spoken to Charles face-to-face since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.

The current estranged dynamics of the Royal Family come after Harry’s bombshell revelations in his memoir, Spare, that was published earlier this year.

It followed the release of the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan’s tell-all Netflix docuseries.