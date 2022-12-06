Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in New York ahead of the release of their Netflix docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrives in New York on Monday, ahead of the release of their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they stepped off their private jet and were greeted by a group of friends on the tarmac.

The couple, who quit their roles as senior working members of the Royal family in January 2020, then hopped into a black SUV and headed to NYC for the Ripple of Hope Awards.

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Princess Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex have arrived in New York for the Ripple of Hope Awards!🤍 #PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/XYjDgiAfD0 — The Powers (@NyakioR) December 6, 2022

Their visit to the Big Apple comes just days before Volume I of Harry & Meghan premieres on Netflix.

The six-part series will share “the other side” of the couple’s love story and the challenges they faced.

With commentary from friends, family, and historians discussing the state of the British Commonwealth today (and the Royal Family’s relationship with the press), the series aims to “paint a picture of our world and how we treat each other”.

In the official trailer for the docuseries, which was released on Monday afternoon, Harry says: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?’”

The Duke of Sussex explains: “There’s a hierarchy in the family… There’s leaking, but there’s also the planting of stories.”

One royal expert says: “There was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas.”

Another says: “It’s about hatred, it’s about race”, and Harry adds: “It’s a dirty game.”

In another part of the trailer, the father-of-two: “The pain and the suffering of women marrying into this institution, this media frenzy… I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

Meghan says: “I realised, ‘They’re never going to protect you,” before wiping away tears.

The dramatic trailer ends with Harry saying: “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

Volume I of Harry & Meghan joins Netflix on December 8, and Volume II joins the streaming giant on December 15.