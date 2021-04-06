Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce first series with Netflix

The couple signed a multiyear deal with the streaming giant in September

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their first series with Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex founded their own production company, Archewell Productions, and signed a multiyear deal with Netflix back in September.

The couple have unveiled a docuseries entitled ‘Heart of Invictus’ as the first project under that deal, which will follow a group of athletes on their journey to Prince Harry’s 2022 Invictus Games.

The international sporting event is adapted for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel, and was created by the 36-year-old in 2014.

In a statement, Harry said: “Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination and resolve.”

“This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.”

“As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal will allow them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for the popular streaming service.

The couple, who are expecting their second child together, said Netflix’s “unprecedented reach” will help them share “impactful content that unlocks action.”

In a statement after signing the deal, the royals said: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

The news comes after Meghan and Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Harry admitted he initially had “no plan” to sign deals with “streamers” until he was “cut off financially” after stepping back as a senior working royal.