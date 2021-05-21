Prince Harry admits he was ‘worried and afraid’ to return to the UK for his grandfather’s funeral

The Duke of Sussex came face-to-face with his family just weeks after he slammed them in an interview

Prince Harry admits he was ‘worried and afraid’ to return to the...

Prince Harry has admitted he was “worried and afraid” to return to the UK for his grandfather’s funeral in April.

Last month, the Duke of Sussex flew back to his homeland to attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

It was the first time Harry came face-to-face with his family since he quit life as a senior working royal last March.

The reunion also came just weeks after he made a number of shocking claims about the Royal family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Speaking to the Associated Press to promote his new Apple TV series, Harry confessed he was “worried” about returning to London, but said the tools he’s learned from therapy helped him get through it.

“I was worried about it, I was afraid about it,” he said.

“But then going through the motions and being able to lean on the toolbox and lean on the learnings that I’ve grown from over the past, it definitely made it a lot easier.

“But the heart still pounds,” Harry admitted.

