Prince Harry admits he regrets watching wife Meghan Markle’s sex scenes in Suits

Prince Harry has admitted he regrets watching his wife Meghan Markle’s sex scenes in Suits.

The Duke of Sussex’s bombshell memoir, which is titled SPARE, accidentally went on sale in advance of its publication on January 10.

In an excerpt, the 38-year-old revealed he Googled his then-girlfriend’s sex scenes when they first started dating, which he now admits was a “mistake”.

The Duke of Sussex joked that he needs “electric-shock therapy” to burn the images of Meghan’s sex scenes from his brain.

“I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room,” the 38-year-old writes.

“I didn’t need to see such things live.”

Meghan and Harry first started dating back in 2016, while the actress still starred in the US legal drama Suits.

The 41-year-old played Rachel Zane, the love interest of protagonist Mike Ross [played by Patrick J. Adams].

The Duchess of Sussex retired from the entertainment industry in 2017 after she wrapped filming the seventh season of Suits.