Prince Harry admits he ‘doesn’t recognise’ his brother William and father Charles

Prince Harry has admitted he “doesn’t recognise” his brother William and father Charles.

Ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir Spare on January 10, the Duke of Sussex sat down with ITV host Tom Bradby for a 90-minute TV special titled Harry: The Interview.

During the interview, Harry opened up about his fall-out with his family, telling Tom he would like to have his brother and father back.

He said: “I think there’s probably a lot of people who, after watching the documentary and reading the book, will go, how could you ever forgive your family for what they’ve done? People have already said that to me.”

“And I said, forgiveness is 100 per cent a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don’t recognise them, as much as they probably don’t recognise me.”

The 38-year-old described the British tabloid press the “antagonist… who want to create as much conflict as possible”.

He added: “The saddest part of that is certain members of my family and the people that work for them are complicit in that conflict.”

Harry also said: “I love my father. I love my brother. I love my family. Nothing of what I’ve done in this book or otherwise has ever been (with) any intention to harm them or hurt them.”

“I don’t think my father or brother will read the book. I really hope they do, but I don’t think they will.

“And with regard to this interview I don’t know whether they’ll be watching this or not, but what they have to say to me and what I have to say to them will be in private, and I hope it can stay that way.”

In one excerpt of his memoir, Harry alleges his older brother, who is the heir to the throne, physically attacked him after they got into a heated exchange about his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex said the alleged incident, which is said to have occurred at Nottingham Cottage, left him with a visible back injury.

