Prince Harry accuses brother Prince William of breaking a pact they made

Prince Harry has accused his brother Prince William of breaking a pact they made.

In the second part of his explosive Netflix series, the Duke of Sussex claimed he and Will had promised each other not to let their office’s trade negative press stories about each other.

According to Harry, the Prince of Wales broke that promise.

He said: “William and I both saw what happened in our dad’s office and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office.”

“I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or business of trading, and to see my brother’s office doing the same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do, that was heartbreaking.”

Harry also spoke about the “wedge” between him and William in recent years, and claimed his brother “screamed and shouted” at him when he revealed his plans to leave the Royal family.

He said: “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that simply weren’t true… and my grandmother sit there and quietly take it all in.”

“You have to understand that from the family’s perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things. And her ultimate mission, goal, slash responsibility is the institution.”

“The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother so that he’s on the institution side, and part of that I get, that’s his inheritance. So to some extent, it’s already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution.”

The 38-year-old later spoke about a joint statement that was released squashing rumours of William “bullying” Harry and Meghan out of the royal family, claiming he had no part in the statement.

The father-of-two said: “I got in the car after the meeting. I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and in my brother’s name, squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family. I couldn’t believe it, no one had asked me.”

“No one had asked my permission to put my name to a statement like that. I rang M and I told her, and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother and yet for three years they were never willing to tell the truth to tell us.”

A joint statement from the spokespeople of Prince William and Prince Harry: pic.twitter.com/H8hqYCHirK — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 13, 2020

Harry & Meghan is available to stream on Netflix now.

Check out the biggest bombshells from the series here.