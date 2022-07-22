Prince George looks identical to his father Prince William in birthday portrait

A new portrait of Prince George has been released, and he looks identical to his father Prince William in it.

The photo was released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate their eldest child’s 9th birthday today.

The couple shared the photo on their official Instagram page, alongside the caption: “George is turning 9!”

The photograph was snapped by George’s mother Kate while they were on holiday in the UK earlier this month.

The Duchess is a keen amateur photographer, and is well-known for taking snaps of her three children – Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis.

Earlier this month, William and Kate brought George to the men’s final match at Wimbledon.

The outing marked his first ever appearance at the iconic tennis tournament, which his parents attend every year.

Back in June, George and his sister Princess Charlotte also joined their parents for an official engagement in Wales.

The event, which took place at Cardiff Castle, was part of the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.