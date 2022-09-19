Prince George and Princess Charlotte to join the Queen’s funeral procession

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will join the Queen’s funeral procession today.

The British monarch passed away peacefully on September 8 at the age of 96, and her state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19.

According to the Daily Mail, the Prince and Princess of Wales have decided to take George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, to the funeral at Westminster Abbey – but their youngest child Louis will stay at home.

A source told the outlet: “As parents they have, of course, thought long and hard about whether their children should accompany them.”

“Of course little Louis is too young, but they think George and Charlotte are up to it.”

It’s understood the pair will accompany their mother, Kate, and the Queen consort, Camilla, in a car to Westminster Abbey, rather than walk the entire length of the procession on foot.

They will then join the procession when it arrives, and will accompany their parents and other members of the Royal family in walking behind their great-grandmother’s coffin into Westminster Abbey just before 11am.

The procession will be lead by King Charles and his wife Camilla, who will be followed by Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Behind them will be Prince Andrew, as well as Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their two eldest children, will come behind, and they will be followed by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Behind them will be the Earl of Snowden, the son of the Queen’s late sister Princess Margaret, and Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne.

Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, as well as Prince Michael of Kent and the Duke of Kent will also complete the procession.

The Dean of Westminster will conduct a service at Westminster Abbey, and Prime Minister Liz Truss and Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, will give readings.

The service will end at approximately 12pm, and a procession to Wellington Arch led by the King will begin and senior members of the royal family will follow by car.

After the procession arrives at 1pm, the Bearer Party will lift Her Majesty’s coffin from the state gun carriage to the state hearse.

The procession will continue to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Committal Service will begin at 4pm.

At 7.30pm on Monday evening, the Queen will be laid to rest with her late husband Prince Philip during a private family service at the memorial chapel.

They will be buried in the royal vault next to the Queen’s father King George VI and mother.