Prince Edward pens touching tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Edward has penned a touching tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch passed away peacefully on September 8, aged 96, at her Scottish estate of Balmoral.

Her eldest child King Charles III, who has since ascended to the throne, and her only daughter Anne, Princess Royal were the only two of her four children to be by her side in her final moments.

Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest child Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, is the latest to pen a tribute to the late monarch.

His statement read: “As a family, we have grown up learning to share our parents, especially our beloved mama with the Nation, her Realms and the Commonwealth. While it has been lovely to have spent time saying your own farewell privately at Balmoral, it is now time to allow others to be able to say their farewell.”

“We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person who has always been there for us.”

“And now, we are there for her, united in grief. Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means.”

Edward continued: “The Queen’s passing has left an unimaginable void in all our lives, Sophie and I have taken huge pleasure in seeing our James and Louise enjoying the places and activities that their grandparents loved so much.”

“Given that my mama let us spend so much time with her, I think she also rather enjoyed watching those passions blossom. Those times together, those happy memories, have now become massively precious to each and every one of us.”

“May God bless Her Majesty and may her memory be long cherished even as the baton she has carried for these past 70 years now passes to the next generation and to my brother, Charles. Long Live The King.”

The Earl of Wessex is currently 13th in line for the throne following his brother’s ascension, while his children James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor are 14th and 15th respectively.