Prince Edward admits family tension with Harry and Meghan is ‘very sad’

Prince Edward has admitted the tension between the Royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is “very sad”.
The Earl of Wessex, who is Harry’s uncle, addressed their highly-publicised rift during a new interview with CNN.
When asked about the divide between the Royal family and the Sussexes, Edward said: “I mean, it’s very sad.”
“It’s very sad,” Prince Edward says about the Royal family’s rift with Prince Harry and Meghan. “It’s difficult for everyone, but that’s families for you.”https://t.co/jAfBCOge59 pic.twitter.com/RCe96CoOEQ
“Listen, weirdly we’ve all been there before – we’ve all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives.”
“And we’ve all dealt with it in slightly different ways, and listen, we wish them the very best of luck. It’s a really hard decision.”
Addressing the recent arrival of their daughter Lilibet, Edward said: “Fantastic news about the baby, that’s great, and I’ll hope they’ll be very happy.”
“It’s just… families are families aren’t they.”
“It’s difficult for everyone, but as I said that’s families for you,” he added.
Edward’s comments come just days after he poked fun at Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.