Prince Charles pays tribute to late father Prince Philip as he reflects on ‘deeply challenging year’

"This year so many families, like my own, will have an empty seat at their dinner table..."

Prince Charles has paid tribute to his late father Prince Philip, as he reflected on the “deeply challenging” past year.

The Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99 on April 9, and his funeral took place on April 17.

Charles, 72, remembered his father while sending a video message to mark the end of Ramadan.

The Duke of Cornwall said: “The last year I know has been deeply challenging for us all, and I am only too aware of the impact of the pandemic on the Muslim community.”

“This year so many families, like my own, will have an empty seat at their dinner table and friends will no longer be able to share the celebratory hug after Eid prayers.”

“I can only say how deeply saddened I am by this tragic situation and how my heart goes out to all those who have lost their loved ones.”

The virtual event was organised by the Naz Legacy Foundation and also featured the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the Bishop of London and the Chief Rabbi.

The virtual event was organised to encourage people to stay at home during Ramadan, which will end this Wednesday.

Watch Charles’ special tribute below: