Prince Charles had ‘very emotional’ first meeting with Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet during UK visit

Prince Charles had a “very emotional” first meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet earlier this month.

The Prince of Wales finally got to meet his granddaughter when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It was the first time the couple visited Harry’s home country with both their children – Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

A source has since told MailOnline that Charles and his wife Camilla were “absolutely thrilled” to see the family-of-four.

Despite the future King’s troubled relationship with Harry in recent years, the royal insider said: “It was fantastic to see them. It was wonderful to have them back in Britain.”

“The Prince and the Duchess were absolutely thrilled to see them. The prince, of course, hasn’t seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very, very, very special to have some time with him.”

“He hadn’t met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing.”

Harry and Meghan celebrated Lili’s first birthday during their stay, and also introduced her to the Queen.

Their daughter was named in tribute to the British monarch, whose childhood nickname was Lilibet.

It was coined when the Queen struggled to pronounce her name properly as a toddler in the 1920s.

While Charles and Camilla got to meet Lilibet, it’s understood Prince William and Kate Middleton didn’t get a chance to see their niece.

Earlier this month, William and Kate awkwardly sat away from Harry and Meghan at the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral – fuelling rumours of a rift between them.

Upon their arrival, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their seats on the right hand side of St. Paul’s Cathedral, sitting beside Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat on the opposite side of the cathedral, beside Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The two couples had not been seen at the same event since the Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey in March 2020, which was held three months after Harry and Meghan announced their plans to resign as senior working members of the Royal Family.

However, Prince Harry and Prince William have been seen together a couple of times since the Duke of Sussex moved to America.

In April 2021, the brothers reunited to attend the funeral of their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Less than three months later, they publicly appeared together again in July 2021, as they unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, commemorating what would have been her 60th birthday.