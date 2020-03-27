Prince Charles confirms he’s still in good health as he applauds healthcare workers

The Prince of Wales tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week

Prince Charles confirms he’s still in good health as he applauds healthcare...

Prince Charles joined thousands of people across the UK last night by applauding healthcare workers at 8pm.

This is the first time we’ve seen the Prince of Wales since he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

In a video shared on Clarence House’s Instagram Story, the royal appeared in good health as he applauded from his home in Scotland – where he’s currently self-isolating.

Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, who has tested negative for COVID-19, appeared in a separate clip clapping from an open window.

“Thank you to all 👏,” the caption read, along with the hashtags #ClapForCarers and #ThankYouNHS.

Charles and Camilla are both self-isolating in Scotland, but it’s believed they’re being kept apart due to the Prince’s diagnosis.

Just yesterday, Clarence House said the 71-year-old is “enormously touched” by the kind messages he has received since contracting the virus.

They tweeted: “Thank you for all your ‘Get Well Soon’ messages for His Royal Highness. He is enormously touched by your kind words.”