Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla visit Waterford during three-day trip to Ireland

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are visiting Waterford today during their three-day trip to Ireland.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were brought to Reginald’s Tower, and then enjoyed a walk around the Viking Triangle.

The royal couple were also given a potted history lesson in the Medieval Museum by Eamon McEneaney.

During their visit, they will meet local people, as well as first responders who worked to support others throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles, 73, will also meet with farmers, officials and community organisers to see the work they are doing to produce food and drink more sustainably in an effort to help the country meet climate change goals.

Camilla and Charles, who visited Down and Tyrone on Wednesday, also met privately with first responders and members of the Ukrainian community in Waterford.

The royal couple’s Ireland tour is due to end with a trip to the Rock of Cashel.

