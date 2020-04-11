Prince Andrew seen for the first time in three months packing charity donations with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

The Duke of York is isolating with his ex-wife in Windsor

Prince Andrew seen for the first time in three months packing charity...

Prince Andrew has been seen for the first time in three months packing charity donations with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The Duke of York can be seen packing cupcakes into gift bags in a series of photos posted on Instagram by Sarah Ferguson’s assistant Antonia Marshall.

The pictures were taken at their home in Windsor, marking the first time we’ve seen Andrew since he attended church in Sandringham with the Queen back in January.

Antonia captioned the post: “@sarahferguson15 and @hrhthedukeofyork packing all the care packages for @thameshospice in Windsor today.”

“The York Family are a wonderful and steadfast unit and through this crisis, are continuously helping others. So proud of them all…”

Prince Andrew was forced to step back from all royal duties in November, following his car-crash interview on Newsnight – in which he spoke about his former friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

During his interview with Emily Maitliss, The Duke of York also denied having a sexual relationship with Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was 17 back in 2001.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre is just one of the women who has claimed that she was “trafficked” by Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking to NBC’s Dateline in November, Virginia alleged that Jeffrey directed her to have sex with a number of powerful men – including the Duke of York.

Virginia was allegedly recruited by the disgraced financier’s former lover, Ghislaine Maxwell, when she was just a teenager.

She claimed: “The first time in London, I was so young. Ghislaine woke me up in the morning and said, ‘You’re going to meet a Prince today.’”

“I didn’t know at that point that I was going to be trafficked to a Prince. And then that night Prince Andrew came to her house, in London.”

“We went out to club Tramp. Prince Andrew got me alcohol, it was in the VIP section, I’m pretty sure it was vodka. Prince Andrew was like ‘let’s dance together’ and I was like ‘okay’. ”

“And we leave Club Tramp with Ghislaine, and Jeffrey and Ghislaine said he’s coming back to the house and I want you to do for him what you do for Epstein,” she alleged.

“I couldn’t believe it. He wasn’t rude about it. He said thank you and some kind of soft sentiments like that and left. I just couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe that even royalty were involved.”