Prince Andrew releases statement after confirming he will ‘no longer use royal titles’

Prince Andrew has released a statement to confirm that he will no longer use his royal titles.

The son of the late Queen Elizabeth has announced that he will no longer be referred to by his royal titles, including the Duke of York.

Prince Andrew’s former wife, Sarah Ferguson, will also no longer be referred to as the Duchess of York. The pair’s two children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will keep their princess titles.

As his birth right, Prince Andrew will remain a prince and eighth in line to the throne.

The decision comes six years after BBC Newsnight’s explosive interview with the 65-year-old, in which he addressed his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement released this evening, Prince Andrew confirmed that the decision was made following a discussion with his brother, King Charles.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” he began.

“I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life,” he penned.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me,” he confirmed.

The latest decision regarding Prince Andrew comes amid a new wave of intense scrutiny against him and his relationship with Epstein.

In his BBC Newsnight interview in 2019, Prince Andrew had said that he had cut all ties with Epstein in December 2010, shortly after they had been photographed together in New York.

However, old emails recently emerged that suggested that Prince Andrew had privately stayed in touch with Epstein until February 2011. One such email reportedly read: “Keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!”

Prince Andrew concluded his statement by adding: “As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”