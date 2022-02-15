Prince Andrew reaches settlement in civil sex assault case

Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have settled out of court over her civil sex assault claim filed in the US.

The 38-year-old, who has long claimed she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring in the early 2000s, accused the Duke of sexually assaulting her in 2001.

In the suit, Virginia alleged she was brought to the UK when she was 17 to “have sex” with the British royal, an allegation he has vehemently denied.

Virginia claimed Prince Andrew engaged in sexual acts without her consent, and “that she was a sex-trafficking victim”.

She filed the lawsuit against Prince Andrew in August, and his legal team tried to have the case thrown out, but a judge dismissed his request.

According to new court documents, the Duke, who has repeatedly denied Virginia’s allegations against him, said he “regrets his association” with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The settlement amount will not be disclosed and the British royal plans to make a “substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.

The documents said the duke and his accuser “will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).”

They also said: “Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.”

The documents add: “It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.”

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”