Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton named in court documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein

Dozens of previously sealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public on Wednesday night.

Last month, US Judge Loretta Preska ruled that documents naming more than 170 people who were either associates, friends or victims of the disgraced financier should be made public.

The unsealed documents are part of a 2015 lawsuit Virginia Guiffre filed against Epstein’s former girlfriend and associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Her lawsuit against Maxwell was settled in 2017, but the Miami Herald went to court to access the court papers initially filed under seal.

About 2,000 pages were unsealed by a court in 2019, and additional documents were released each year until 2022.

The latest batch that has been released includes about 250 records, however they largely contain information that was already public knowledge.

Ghislaine was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking in June 2022.

She was previously found guilty of recruiting, enticing and transporting minors to engage in illegal sex acts with the disgraced financier.

Epstein, who was a registered sex offender, died by suicide while awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges in August 2019.

Ms Giuffre is among dozens of women who sued Epstein, claiming she was a victim of his sex trafficking ring in the early 2000s.

In February 2022, Ms Giuffre settled out of court over a civil sex assault claim she filed against Prince Andrew, a former friend of Epstein.

The 38-year-old had accused the Duke of sexually assaulting her in 2001 when she was 17, an allegation he has vehemently denied.

In the latest batch of court documents released in the US on Wednesday night, Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg claimed Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast to pose for a photo with Epstein, Giuffre and Maxwell in 2001.

The Duke of York has previously denied this allegation.

According to Sky News, Ms Sjoberg’s deposition in the US, which was recorded in 2016, also mentioned former President Bill Clinton.

Clinton is mentioned several times elsewhere in the documents, but there is no indication of wrongdoing by him.

Back in 2019, a spokesman for the former President confirmed Mr Clinton knew Epstein and had used his private jet for philanthropic purposes.

However, they said he was unaware of Epstein’s sex crimes, and denied claims Clinton had visited the disgraced financier’s private island.

In the deposition, Ms Sjoberg was asked: “Do you know if Bill Clinton was a friend of Jeffrey Epstein?”

She replied: “I knew he had dealings with Bill Clinton. I did not know they were friends until I read the Vanity Fair article about them going to Africa together.”

In other newly-released court documents, Ghislaine could be seen sending an email in January 2015, shortly after a civil claim had been filed against her, in which she described herself as “out of my depth”.

She wrote: “I have already suffered such a terrible and painful loss over the last few days that I can’t even see what life after press hell even looks like – statements that don’t address all just lead to more questions… what is my relationship to Clinton? Andrew on and on.”