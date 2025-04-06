Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre breaks silence following ‘serious car crash’

The woman who filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew for alleged sexual abuse, Virginia Giuffre, has broken her silence after she was left in a “serious condition” after a car crash in Western Australia.

In 2021, Virginia took legal action against Prince Andrew for alleged sexual abuse against her when she was 17.

She told US news site People in a statement: “I was able to fight back against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein who abused and trafficked me… I can no longer stay silent. Again, I thank everyone for their support.”

When police disclosed that the collision was recorded as a minor traffic incident and that no injuries were reported, doubts were initially raised about Virginia’s story.

However, Virgina’s brother Sky Roberts has now further clarified the incident telling PEOPLE: “Let’s be clear, she never stated in the bus accident the cause of all her other injuries.”

He went on to say that although he is unsure of “what happened internally to her,” the bruises she had on display in the photo “are consistent [with a car crash].”

He explained: “Nobody ever said her liver issues and kidney failure were ever from that.”

“We still don’t know if it is, I’m not a medical professional. That’s up to her doctor to determine.”

After receiving treatment in Perth, Virginia’s spokesman also informed People that she is “marginally better but still in serious condition.”

It was reported that a school bus collided with a car that the 41-year-old was in, and she was left “banged up and bruised.”

“The school bus driver had a bus full of distraught children and left the scene to get them back, saying he would file a police report, which he did later,” the statement continued.

“Virginia was banged up and bruised and returned home. Virginia’s condition worsened and she was admitted to the hospital.”

The American-Australian campaigner then went on to share a photo of herself following the incident, severely bruised with a black eye.

She wrote in the caption: “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.”

I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day.”

“Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia 😔🙏🦋.”

Virginia had recently been living with her children and husband Robert in North Perth, Australia – however, recent reports suggest the couple have split after 22 years of marriage.

A year later, she reached an out-of-court settlement with the British royal for an undisclosed amount.

Andrew later paid the settlement and attorneys for both sides filed a stipulation for the lawsuit to be ultimately dismissed.

According to court documents from the time: “Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.”