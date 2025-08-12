Press members in Ireland protest the killing of journalists in Gaza

Press members in Ireland have protested the killing of journalists in Gaza, following the deaths of an Al Jazeera news team, including the prominent correspondent Anas al-Sharif.

Anas al-Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqeh, and cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa were killed after a strike hit a tent set up for journalists outside the main gate of Al-Shifa hospital on Sunday.

On Monday, the National Union of Journalists in Ireland protested the deaths in Writers’ Square in Belfast and the Spire in Dublin, with prominent members of the press such as Irish journalists Sarah McInerney and Richard Chambers condemning the killing of the journalists.

Al Jazeera condemns the assassination of its journalists by Israeli occupation forces Al Jazeera Media Network condemns in the strongest terms the targeted assassination of its correspondents Anas Al Sharif and Mohammed Qraiqea, along with photographers Ibrahim Al Thaher, and… pic.twitter.com/0otP6IYIgC — Al Jazeera PR (@AlJazeera) August 10, 2025

Irish journalist and co-presenter of Drivetime, Sarah McInerney, shared a powerful social media post in the wake of their deaths, calling on Israel to stop killing journalists.

Sharing a photo captured in front of the Spire on O’Connell Street in Dublin, she wrote: “I couldn’t make it to the Spire this evening, but I stand with my colleagues here in Dublin, and with my colleagues under attack in Gaza. Israel, stop killing journalists.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah McInerney (@sarahamcinerney)

Irish journalist Richard Chambers also shared footage from the protest, depicting signs that read: “Stop killing journalists,” and “Irish Journalists: Demand Justice for Palestinian Colleagues.”

Emma O’Kelly of RTÉ, an Education Correspondent at the station, also shared footage from the protest.

The UN human rights office described the Israeli strike on journalists as a “severe violation of international humanitarian law,” and media freedom organisations have condemned the action, calling the attack a “grave breach of international humanitarian law.”

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that “the EU condemns the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists.”

Local reporters who knew Sharif claim that he began his career at a Hamas communication office, where his job was to promote events hosted by the organisation that has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2006.

While covering the nearly 22-month-old conflict in Gaza, Sharif was one of Al Jazeera’s most recognisable faces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma (@emmaokellyrte)

The health ministry in Gaza reports that Israeli assaults have killed at least 61,499 Palestinians in the current phase of the conflict, according to numbers the UN agrees are accurate.

Based on official data, AFP reported that 1,219 persons were killed in the October 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas.