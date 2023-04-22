President Michael D. Higgins shares touching tribute to beloved dog Bród – following his death

President Michael D. Higgins has shared a touching tribute to his late dog Bród, following his death.

It was reported that the Bernese Mountain Dog passed away “very peacefully” aged 11 on Saturday.

A statement shared to the President’s official social media accounts read: “President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina are sad to confirm that Bród, one of their two Bernese Mountain Dogs, has passed away at just past the age of 11.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Michael D. Higgins (@presidentirl)

The statement continued: “Bród was 11 years and two months at Áras an Uachtaráin, having come to the Áras as a 8 week old puppy.”

“Bród was a very much loved dog by all that met him and he enjoyed meeting with the thousands of members of the public who came to Áras an Uachtaráin over the years and he was probably one of the most photographed dogs in Ireland.”

“He will be missed by the President, Sabina and all at the Áras, particularly Misneach, the President’s remaining dog who is two and a half years old, and who has shared his space with Bród over recent months and was his constant companion, aware of Bród’s situation and very attentive to him.”

The President’s beloved pets have celebrity status in Ireland – as they are regularly seen prancing around Áras an Uachtaráin.

Bród was notably absent from the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin earlier this month during US President Joe Biden’s visit.

The sad news of the Bernese mountain dog’s death comes two and a half years after the death of his pal Síoda.

The President’s late pet sadly passed away in September 2020.

In recent years, Bród has been kept company by a younger Bernese mountain dog named Misneach.