President Michael D Higgins pays tribute to The Script’s Mark Sheehan

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to The Script’s Mark Sheehan.

The band announced their lead guitarist had passed away via a statement on Friday, which read: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness.”

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

In a statement, President Higgins said: “All those who knew Mark Sheehan, and those millions more who enjoyed and appreciated his music, will have been deeply shocked to hear of his too-early death.”

“It was a mark of the originality and excellence that Mark and his bandmates in The Script sought that they saw such success across the world, including six number one albums in the UK and a number three album in the United States – a truly remarkable achievement.”

“It was a great honour and a privilege when I had the opportunity of hosting Mark and The Script when they performed at Áras an Uachtaráin in 2013 as part of my initiative Glaoch – The President’s Call, which celebrated Irish creativity and its reach and impact across the world.”

“Through their music, Mark and The Script have played an outstanding part in continuing and promoting this proud tradition of Irish musical success across the world.”

President Higgins continued: “While Mark will be missed by so many, it is his family who will of course experience the greatest loss. May I extend my deepest sympathies to Mark’s wife Rina, to his children Cameron, Avery and Lil, to his bandmates in The Script, and to all his family and friends.”

Other well-known faces also paid tribute to the late guitarist after his untimely death.

Kodaline tweeted: “So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan! We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man! Deepest condolences to his family and his @thescript brothers.”

Mikey Graham of Boyzone penned: “Today we lost another young legend of music in Mark Sheehan of The Script. I can and do understand the pain Glen & Danny are feeling right now and also their families. All my love and support I offer you at this time. You gave the world your music, it will carry you home Mark. 💚🙏🏻.”

Wild Youth wrote: “We are totally lost for words, and heartbroken, Mark we loved writing with you , touring with you. And laughing with you. Every performance we ever do will be dedicated to you. You believed in us when nobody else did. Sending all our Love to Dan and Glen ❤️.”

Hozier penned: “So saddened to hear about this. Thinking of you all and of Mark’s family right now and sending love. Sincere condolences to you all.” Ella Henderson said: “Sending so much love to you boys & to all of Mark’s family ❤️ you will always be my Irish brothers for life 🍀♥️♥️♥️♥️,” and Jedward wrote: “Everyone in the Irish music industry and worldwide mourn your loss RIP Mark such a talented musician from The Script one of the most iconic Irish groups of our generation ❤️🇮🇪☘️.” We are totally lost for words, and heartbroken, Mark we loved writing with you , touring with you. And laughing with you. Every performance we ever do will be dedicated to you. You believed in us when nobody else did. Sending all our Love to Dan and Glen ❤️ https://t.co/38aiSaWPZs — Wild Youth (@bandwildyouth) April 14, 2023 The Script formed back in 2001 – consisting of Mark, lead vocalist Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power. They released their debut single We Cry, followed by their debut album, titled The Script, in 2008. The Dublin-based band have sold over 20 million albums worldwide. Some of their most well-known songs include Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For The First Time, Hall of Fame, Superheroes and The Last Time.