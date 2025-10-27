President Michael D Higgins ‘in good spirits’ as his office issues statement after being hospitalised

Michael D Higgins’ office has said the president is “in good spirits” after it was revealed he was hospitalised overnight.

After being diagnosed with a localised infection, Michael D Higgins was referred to St. James’s Hospital by arrangement, according to Áras an Uachtaráin.

According to reports, he was given antibiotics while he spent the night in the hospital.

In a statement, his office told the Irish Independent: “The President travelled to St James Hospital yesterday to have a localised infection examined. The President, who is in good spirits, remained in the hospital overnight to receive antibiotics.”

The 84-year-old may be released as early as today since it is believed that there are no serious worries regarding the illness.

Whether he can go back to Phoenix Park will be determined by the doctors later.

He has just two weeks left at Áras an Uachtaráin until Catherine Connolly takes the oath of office as the nation’s ninth president.

On Saturday morning, the next President of Ireland had been decided.

On Friday, 24 October 2025, citizens across Ireland cast their vote to elect our next President.

The President of Ireland (Uachtarán na hÉireann) is elected directly by the people of Ireland for a term of 7 years. The President can then run for re-election for another 7-year term, but may not serve more than 2 terms.

The current President is Michael D. Higgins, who was inaugurated on 11 November 2011 and re-elected in October 2018.

More than 3.6 million people were eligible to vote in this year’s election, with Independent candidate Catherine Connolly and Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys battling it out on the ballot paper.

Following many hours of vote counts, it was later confirmed that Catherine Connolly will be the next President of Ireland.

Ms Connolly was declared the winner after count one in a “landslide” victory, with the results officially unveiled at Dublin Castle.

Ms Connolly secured 63.4% of the vote (914,143), with Heather Humphreys gaining 29.5% of the vote (424,987) and former candidate Jim Gavin getting 7.2% of the vote (103,568). 213,738 of votes cast were also spoiled.