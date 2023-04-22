President Michael D. Higgins’ beloved dog Bród dies aged 10

President Michael D. Higgins’ beloved dog Bród has sadly died aged 10.

It has been reported that the Bernese Mountain Dog passed away “very peacefully” on Saturday.

The President’s beloved pets have celebrity status in Ireland – as they are regularly seen prancing around Áras an Uachtaráin.

Bród was notably absent from the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin earlier this month during US President Joe Biden’s visit.

The sad news of the Bernese mountain dog’s death comes two and a half years after the death of his pal Síoda.

The President’s late pet sadly passed away in September 2020.

In recent years, Bród has been kept company by a younger Bernese mountain dog named Misneach.