Premiere date for Love Island: All Stars finally confirmed by ITV

It’s official! Love Island: All Stars will hit our screens on January 15th at 9pm.

ITV confirmed the news via social media on Wednesday, following weeks of speculation.

As always, the series will be simulcast on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX, as well as Virgin Media in Ireland.

Love Island: All Stars will be hosted by the series main host Maya Jama, who took over from Laura Whitmore last year.

Legendary Islanders from former series will each attempt to find love once again as they crack on in a bid to couple up and avoid being dumped from the Island.

Relationships will be put to the test as bombshells enter and heads turn leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love.

As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other and the nation, only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024.

When Love Island: All Stars was announced, Mike Spencer, Creative Director of Lifted Entertainment said: “It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.

“It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait!”

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe said: “After 10 ratings busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we’re delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars.”

“Set in our luxurious South African Villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK Islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit.”

While the lineup for Love Island: All Stars is yet to be announced, a host of former Islanders have already been linked to the new spin-off series.

