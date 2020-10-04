Pregnant Rochelle Humes admits she’s afraid to leave her house because she’s ‘freaked out’ about Covid-19

Pregnant Rochelle Humes admits she’s afraid to leave her house because she’s...

Rochelle Humes has admitted she’s afraid to leave her house because she’s “freaked out” about Covid-19.

The 31-year-old, who is expecting her third child with husband Marvin Humes, told fans she plans to isolate at home until she goes into labour.

Sharing a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, Rochelle wrote: “Me for the foreseeable…I am isolating until our little man shows up.”

“I have one more doctors appointment and apart from that I’ll be right here at home. I’m all a bit freaked out about Covid again at this point of pregnancy so I’m staying put….anyone else feeling the same?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Oct 3, 2020 at 8:06am PDT

Earlier this week, Rochelle told her followers that she was packing her hospital bag, as she edges closer to her due date.

The former The Saturdays star already shares two daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina Raine, with Marvin – and is preparing to give birth to her first son.

