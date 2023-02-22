Pregnant Laura Anderson changes baby’s name after shock split from Gary Lucy

Laura Anderson has changed her baby’s name after her shock split from Gary Lucy.

The Love Island star started dating the Hollyoaks actor last year, after the pair met on Celebs Go Dating.

Last week, the pair announced they are expecting their first child together, but Gary later confirmed that they are no longer together.

When Laura first shared her pregnancy announcement, she wrote: “Baby Lucy due Summer ‘23 🤰🏼.”

However, the Love Island star has since amended the post to read: “Baby Anderson due Summer ‘23 🤰🏼.”

The 33-year-old has also turned the comments off on her posts.

In a recent interview with The Sun on Sunday, Gary explained that he and Laura called it quits just two weeks ago, after he refused to move to Scotland with her because he has four children in Essex.

The 41-year-old said: “Having gone through a divorce, my children need me and living such a long way from them just would not be possible. I wish I could break myself in half. I would if I could.”

“I know Laura was over the moon [about the pregnancy]. However, things aren’t as I’d have loved them to be. I’m a romantic, so I want things to be perfect. I’ll always want that fairytale, but as you get older, you have to realise it doesn’t always work out.”

“I’m really gutted. I haven’t stopped loving her and I won’t stop loving her,” he added. “It’s been really hard and I’m devastated it’s over romantically. I think the world of her.”

Laura’s romance with Gary came after she split from her on-off boyfriend Dane Bowers for good last August.