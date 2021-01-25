Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski responds to claims she got lip fillers

The model is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski has responded to claims she got lip fillers during her pregnancy.

The 29-year-old announced her first pregnancy with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard back in October, showing off her baby bump in a stunning virtual cover for Vogue magazine.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the model reminded her followers that women’s bodies change during pregnancy, and that her fuller lips were an example of this.

She wrote: “For anyone saying ‘you need to stop w/ the lip injections’: I’ve never had lip injections (no judging folks who do—ya’ll look great!) but you can’t even get injections when you’re pregnant!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

“A woman’s blood volume increases 50% which is why ladies can get a little puffy in the face and lips during pregnancy,” Emily explained.