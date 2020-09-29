Pregnant Chrissy Teigen reveals she had ‘really scary’ morning in hospital

The former model is expecting her third child with husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she had a “really scary” morning in hospital.

The former model is expecting her third child with her husband John Legend, and recently let slip that they’re expecting a baby boy.

The 34-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to tell her followers that she was in hospital, after she started experiencing bleeding.

Chrissy reassured fans that the baby was healthy, but on Tuesday morning, things took a scary turn.

Just had a really scary morning 😩 huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 29, 2020

Chrissy tweeted: “Just had a really scary morning 😩 huge clot, almost save-worthy.”

“The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife,” she added.

The news comes after Chrissy told her followers she was waiting on her second blood transfusion on Monday.

In a post shared on her Instagram feed, she wrote: “Hello from hospital. About to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is.”

“It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there. Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking…cooking…playing with the other buttbutts.

“Came across this little gem from ringing in 2020. It all makes sense now!” she said, referring to a photo of herself sitting at the table with a “Happy New Year” hat on.

Speaking to her followers on Sunday, Chrissy said: “We all know I’ve been on bed rest for a few weeks and that’s like super serious bed rest.”

“I get up to pee and take baths twice a week, no showering, just as little as possible. But I was always, always bleeding,” she admitted.

“I’m about halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going on for about a month, maybe a little bit less than a month.

“We’re talking about more than your period girls, it’s definitely not spotting,” she explained, “A lot of people spot but it’s usually fine. Mine was a lot.

“Everytime I go to the bathroom it would be blood, and honestly just laying there there would be blood.”

“Today the big difference though was it was like if you were to turn a faucet onto low and leave it there… It was at the point today where it was never stopping – the bleeding.

She continued: “It’s so weird because I feel really good. I’m usually at my happiest pregnant, mood wise. That’s why it’s so hard for me to come to terms with.”

Chrissy pleaded: “If you are a doctor, I can not express enough how badly I would like you to stop your guessing games or even diagnosing me via Twitter.

“I have very good doctors who know the entire story. There’s so much more than you guys could ever imagine. I share a lot but not absolutely everything.”

“In the simplest of terms we can say my placenta is really, really weak,” she explained.

“I feel really good and the baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles,” Chrissy said, comparing the pregnancy to her first two.

“He moves so much, so much earlier than they ever did. I’m so excited for him, he’s the strongest little dude. He’s the strongest coolest dude in the sh***iest house.

“So his house is like falling apart. It didn’t have a good foundation to begin with, he didn’t have the strongest chance at the very, very beginning so all we’re doing now is trying to make sure he has a lot of fluid around him and I’m resting as much as possible.”

“It’s just hard because there’s not much we can do. I’m at that weird inbetween time where it’s dangerous to try anything.

“If me and little boy can make it through the next few weeks, then we can go from there and get through the danger zone.”

“It is scary,” Chrissy admitted, “But scary in the way that there is really nothing to do. I take my progesterone and my iron and we’re trying everything we can.”

Chrissy and John tied the knot back in 2013, and already share two children, 2-year-old Miles and his 4-year-old sister Luna.

