Popular TV presenter ‘to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice’ amid his ‘feud’ with Holly Willoughby

Stephen Mulhern is reportedly set to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice, amid his rumoured “feud” with Holly Willoughby.

The 46-year-old filled in for Phillip on the show last year, when he tested positive for Covid-19.

According to The UK Sun, Stephen is now being lined up to join Holly on the show full-time, after she reportedly “cut ties” with her This Morning co-host Phillip.

A source told the publication: “Stephen is a perfect fit and gets on brilliantly with Holly.”

“He’s long been regarded as the right man to take over and was sounded out by executives at the end of last year. He told friends he’d jump at the chance.”

It comes amid reports Phillip’s This Morning contract will not be renewed after this season, after his close friendship with Holly “cooled off” in recent months.

Earlier this week, Phillip released a shock statement following claims he and Holly are “not as close as they once were”.

The 61-year-old told The Sun: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.”

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her.”

Referring to his brother’s recent sex abuse trial, Phillip continued: “The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. My family went through a real ordeal.”

“And Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers.”

A source close to Holly later told The Daily Mail that she was “blindsided” by Phillip’s statement, and didn’t know about it until she saw it online.

According to the publication, ITV bossed have called meetings to discuss the show’s future amid the presenting duo’s “feud”.

The outlet have also reported that ITV wouldn’t confirm whether Monday’s episode of This Morning will go ahead as normal.