Popular Traitors Ireland stars to return to our screens for Gogglebox Ireland

Popular Traitors Paudie and Andrew Moloney stars are set to join Gogglebox Ireland as special guests.

While Andrew, a Faithful, made waves of his own when he let “Daddy” slip on screen, Paudie has already been crowned “The Paud-Father” by the internet for his planning and plotting on the popular TV competition show.

Now that they are back on our screens, the two have switched from cloaks and conspiracy to TV commentary and cushions.

In the ultimate Moloney family takeover, the pair will be joined by their daughter Aoife.

Commenting on joining Gogglebox Ireland, Paudie said: “I’m really looking forward to doing Gogglebox, it’s always a real favourite in our house.”

“Watching telly and eating biscuits with my children Aoife and Andrew without having to wear a cloak, hug a stranger or plot a murder will be a lovely relaxing change from my last time on telly!”

The news come shortly after it was reported that the show has signed a huge deal for more seasons.

The hit show’s first season, which ran for four weeks last month, was a huge success for RTÉ, drawing in over 2.1 million viewers overall.

The national broadcaster declared they were looking for applications for a second run of the show right after the first series’ grand finale, with already tens of thousands of hopefuls applying.

According to the Irish Mail on Sunday, the son of the late Lord Henry Mount Charles, Alex Conyngham, the Lord of Slane Castle, has signed a contract with Kite Productions to continue the production for “at least” two more seasons.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “Alex heard that there was a new show that required a castle setting, so he took the initiative and got in touch with producers, and they jumped at the chance to hire Slane. And it wasn’t just a one-year deal – they have both signed on for a three-series deal.”

While RTÉ is yet to officially confirm a season two, Kite Entertainment, who produce the show, have already issued a callout for new contestants.

Following the success of the debut season, which had viewers on the edge of their seats, the castle gates are opening again, but this time, the game is bigger, bolder and more devious than ever.

Set in the stunning Slane Castle in County Meath, The Traitors Ireland isn’t your average reality show.