Popular TikTok stars give tour of I’m A Celeb castle ahead of series return

The show returns to our screens tonight

TikTok stars Woody & Kleiny have given a tour of Gwrych Castle ahead of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

The highly anticipated series returns tonight, and for the first time the camp has relocated from the Australian jungle to the spooky castle in Wales.

Woody & Kleiny, who’s real names are Paul Wood and Paul Klein, rose to fame following their Britain’s Got Talent audition back in 2009 with their football freestyling skills.

Since then, they have grown a massive social media platform with over 3.7 million followers on TikTok, and will be taking over the I’m A Celeb account ahead of the new series.

Taking to I’m A Celeb’s TikTok account today, the duo gave a sneak peek at the show’s new location in a series of short clips.

They showed off the celeb campmates rusty beds, hammocks, the famous telephone box, the shower area, and of course, the dreaded dunny.

ITV have also shared a photo of the Ye Oldee Shoppe, replacing the Outback Shack, which will be manned by Kiosk Cledwyn – the long lost cousin of Kiosk Kev.

Instead of Dingo Dollars, the celebs will exchange Castle Coins this year to win treats for the camp.

The brand new series will kick off tonight, and the line-up includes a host of famous faces.