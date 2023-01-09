Popular TikTok star joins the cast of winter Love Island

Will Young has joined the line-up for the 2023 winter series of Love Island.

The 23-year-old is a farmer from Buckinghamshire, and fans may already recognise him…

The Love Island hopeful already has a following of 1.1million on TikTok as Farmer Will, as he regularly documents life on his sheep farm.

When asked why he’s signed up for Love Island, Will said: “Having grown up on a farm, it’s been quite difficult juggling relationships and work.”

“Love Island will give me time away from the farm to solely go out and find love. I think I’m at the time of my life where I’m mature enough to go and find a wife.”

Will also revealed he meditates for 20-25 minutes every night before bed, and said he’d love Sir David Attenborough to play him in a movie.

“Imagine hearing his calming voice talking while he’s feeding the animals, his top off, some short shorts… he would rock it,” he said.

The ninth season of Love Island is set to return to our screens on January 16th, with Maya Jama taking over as host.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.