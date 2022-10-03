Popular soap star confirmed as first celebrity contestant for upcoming series of Dancing On Ice

EastEnders star Patsy Palmer has been announced as the first contestant for Dancing on Ice 2023.

The actress, who is best known for playing Bianca Jackson in the BBC soap, shared the exciting news during Monday’s episode of This Morning.

She said: “I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I thought, ‘I’ll just go for it’, and it seems like a lot of fun.”

Philip Schofield, who co-hosts the ice-skating competition with Holly Willoughby, revealed that Patsy had turned down the opportunity to take part in the show in the past.

Patsy replied: “Yes, I know, because I’ve been absolutely terrified before!”

“But I feel like my pact that I made with myself when I was 50, which I was this year, was I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years and get out of my comfort zone, because I don’t want to get stuck in this thing of like, ‘Aaah, I’m 50!’ It’s such a weird age.”

“So yeah, this is kind of for all the 50-year-olds out there that think that they can’t challenge themselves! So feel free to follow me and watch me do whatever I need to do! I don’t know – I’m actually quite scared now!”

It comes after Love Island 2022 winner Davide Sanclimenti revealed he turned down the opportunity to appear on next year’s Dancing On Ice.

He told The Sun: “They wanted me to do Dancing On Ice this year but I refused this time around.”

“I have so much going on and I can’t commit to something every day and when I do something I want to do it properly.

“Right now I just can’t focus on something like that, for the moment anyway, but in the future maybe I will.”