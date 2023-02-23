Popular singer teases appearance in And Just Like That… season two

Sam Smith has teased an appearing in the upcoming second season of And Just Like That…

The singer, who uses they/them pronouns, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share snaps from the set of the Sex and the City spin-off series.

The 30-year-old captioned the post: “Up to something unholy on set.”

Reacting to the photos, one fan commented: “I CANNOT HANDLE THIS.”

Another wrote: “Omggg I’m so excited for the next season 🔥”

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will all return for the next season of the HBO Max series, which is being filmed in New York right now.

Last month, it was confirmed that John Corbett will be reprising his role as Aidan Shaw in the show’s second season.

John played Carrie’s boyfriend and later fiancé Aidan in seasons 3 and 4 of Sex and the City.

However, the pair inevitably split after Aidan proposed and Carrie said she couldn’t commit.

The book author went on to marry her on-and-off beau Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, but years later Carrie bumped into Aidan at a market in Abu Dhabi during the second Sex and the City film.

The pair ended up going for dinner and sharing a kiss, but with both of them being married at the time, Carrie ran away and they never spoke again.

As many fans will now know, Carrie’s husband Mr. Big tragically died in the first season of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That…

So will sparks fly between Aidan and Carrie once more? We’ll just have to wait and see…

While no exact premiere date for season two of And Just Like That… has been announced yet, HBO Max confirmed that the show will arrive sometime in 2023.