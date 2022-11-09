Popular singer ‘set to perform’ at Migos rapper Takeoff’s funeral

Justin Bieber is reportedly set to perform at Takeoff’s funeral.

The Migos rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot dead at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, last week.

The 28-year-old had reportedly been playing a dice game with his bandmate and uncle Quavo when a shooter opened fire; his official cause of death was ruled as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm”.

TMZ have reported that a huge funeral is being planned for this Friday, November 11, in honour of the late rapper.

The ceremony is thought to be taking place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia where Justin, who is a friend of Migos, reportedly set to perform.

The arena is big enough to hold more than 20,000 people and the ceremony is reportedly scheduled to take place at approximately 12pm local time.

According to the outlet, sources are unsure how long Justin’s set will last, or what he may perform.

“We do know he’ll be there and mic’d up to sing,” the outlet reported.

It has also been reported that “all phones are going to be confiscated from anyone attending”.

Justin is a friend Migos, and has collaborated with them on tracks such as What You See and Looking For You.

The singer also collaborated on his track Intentions with Takeoff’s uncle Quavo, and the pair both featured on DJ Khaled’s song I’m The One.