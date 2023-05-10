Popular singer confirmed to join Ryan Tubridy on this week’s Late Late Show

Michael Bublé has been confirmed for this week’s Late Late Show.

Ryan Tubridy, who will host his final show on May 26th, will be joined by the popular singer on Friday night’s episode.

The Canadian has appeared on the show multiple times over the years, and has become friendly with host Ryan.

The duet we never knew we needed 😍 Join Ryan and @MichaelBuble from 9:35pm!#latelate pic.twitter.com/T6eFA830N6 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) April 1, 2022

Last year, the pair teamed up to perform Frank Sinatra’s hit song You Make Me Feel so Young on the show – and viewers were surprised by the presenter’s vocal talents.

Seven-time snooker world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan will also appear on the Late Late this weekend.

Ryan confirmed the news at the end of last week’s episode by saying: “I’ll be joined by one of the most fascinating sportspeople of all time, he’s a snooker legend, Ronnie O’Sullivan joining us live here.”

“I’m intrigued to talk to him. [I] Talked to him once on the radio, but we’ll see him on the TV next week.”

More guests will be announced in the coming days.

The Late Late Show airs on Fridays at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.