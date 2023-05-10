Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Popular singer confirmed to join Ryan Tubridy on this week’s Late Late Show

Ryan will host his final The Late Late Show on May 26 | Picture: Andres Poveda
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Michael Bublé has been confirmed for this week’s Late Late Show.

Ryan Tubridy, who will host his final show on May 26th, will be joined by the popular singer on Friday night’s episode.

The Canadian has appeared on the show multiple times over the years, and has become friendly with host Ryan.

Last year, the pair teamed up to perform Frank Sinatra’s hit song You Make Me Feel so Young on the show – and viewers were surprised by the presenter’s vocal talents.

Seven-time snooker world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan will also appear on the Late Late this weekend.

Ryan confirmed the news at the end of last week’s episode by saying: “I’ll be joined by one of the most fascinating sportspeople of all time, he’s a snooker legend, Ronnie O’Sullivan joining us live here.”

“I’m intrigued to talk to him. [I] Talked to him once on the radio, but we’ll see him on the TV next week.”

More guests will be announced in the coming days.

The Late Late Show airs on Fridays at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us