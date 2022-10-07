Popular reality star joins the line-up for Dancing On Ice 2023

Joey Essex has joined the line-up for Dancing On Ice 2023.

The former TOWIE star is the seventh star confirmed to appear on the show.

The 32-year-old will join ten other celebrities on the show, who will all embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in an attempt to impress both the panel and the public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice)

Drag Queen The Vivienne, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, footballer John Fashanu and Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have also been confirmed for the upcoming series of the popular ITV show.

Dancing On Ice returns for a new season early next year.