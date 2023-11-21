Popular presenters announced as Greg O’Shea and Karen Koster’s replacements on The Six O’Clock Show

Brian Dowling and Katja Mia have been announced as Greg O’Shea and Karen Koster’s replacements on The Six O’Clock Show.

The pair will take over the helm of the Virgin Media programme from Monday, November 27.

Greg and Karen announced the news on the show on Tuesday evening, with a special video message from Katja and a live zoom call with Brian.

Speaking about his new role and co-host, Brian said: “I‘m absolutely delighted to be joining The Six O’Clock Show team permanently. I’m such a big fan of the show and have had a blast guest presenting on the Six Sofa, so I can’t wait to get stuck into presenting each weeknight, and with such a pro Katja joining me.”

Katja said: “I’m delighted to become the new co-host on ‘The Six O’Clock Show’ and join such a fantastic on-air team. I’ll miss the ‘Ireland AM’ team and my co-hosts Elaine and Martin, but I’ll be bringing everything I’ve learnt with me to my new presenting gig.”

Karen announced her departure from The Six O’Clock Show on November 13, after two years at the show’s helm.

The mum-of-three told her Instagram followers at the time: “Even though I’ve been thinking about this for months, now that I’ve said it on air, it’s all starting to feel real 🫣.”

“I’m finishing up on @sixoclockshow next week for the simple reason that I just need to be home more with my family in the evenings.”

“I have had a ball presenting this show for over two years, and I’ve been so lucky to be surrounded by a wonderful production team, producers, gallery crew and of course my work bestie Greg 😉.”

“Truthfully the only downside to The Six O’Clock show, is that it’s on at 6 O’Clock! And that’s simply a time where I need to be at home, rather than in the studio.”

“But I’ll always be around to mind the mothership should the team need me to jump back into the hotseat.”

“Thank you for tuning in and for all the lovely comments I get when I’m out and about.”

“I’m looking forward to sitting down and watching the show as a fan, just like I did before,” Karen continued.

“But for now, it’s time to hand over the baton and start the next chapter. But not just yet, I’ve a few shows in me still 🙌.”

Although she wished her “work bestie” the best of luck for his future on The Six O’Clock Show, Greg soon followed Karen’s suit and announced his shock departure from the show.

On November 17, the Love Island winner, who recently celebrated one year at the show’s helm, told his Instagram followers: I’ve had such a wonderful time over the past year presenting in this seat.”

“The learnings I’ve taken are invaluable, and I’m so appreciative to the women I had the pleasure of presenting alongside.”

“@karenkostertv, @grainne_seoigetv , @zeinabofficial , @fionnualajay have been my TV sisters and we had so much craic together ❤️.”

“From interviewing icons such as President Mary Robinson and superstar celebrities like Gok Wan, to doing FRIENDS dance routines live on TV, there has never been a dull moment,” Greg continued.

“A massive thank you to everyone in the team behind the camera because without you all there literally wouldn’t be a show.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing the new vision for the @sixoclockshow and whatever crazy adventure the future has in store for me next ✌️.”