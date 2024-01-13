Popular presenter tipped as ‘future replacement’ for Graham Norton after filming secret pilot

A popular UK presenter has been tipped as a “future replacement” for Graham Norton, after filming a “secret” chat show pilot.

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman filmed the pilot last year with So Television, the company which produces Graham’s show.

Although filming was a success, insiders said there are no current plans to bring the show to life as the 51-year-old is too busy.

Claudia not only presents The Traitors, but she also co-presents Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One, The Piano on Channel 4, and The Morning Show on BBC Radio 2.

However, the presenter did announce that she would be standing down from her radio gig last March.

Claudia and Graham are no strangers to one another, as they previously worked together to present the 2008 Eurovision Dance Contest together.

Graham has made no secret of his desire to take things easier in the future, and in 2015 he said that he might retire within a few years.

However, the pandemic changed his mind and after the lockdown lifted, he signed up to host Wheel of Fortune on ITV alongside his BBC One show and his Virgin Radio UK weekend slots.

The 60-year-old, who is also a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, said: “I had this idea to cut down yet I’m busier than ever.”

A source told The Mirror that Claudia is being lined up in the longer term to replace him when he does decide to step back.

The source explained: “One idea was to keep the show across the same number of weeks but have different people hosting it. So it would be The Graham Norton Show hosted by Claudia Winkleman, for example, she is one of several people being tried out.”

A BBC insider commented on the pilot and said: “We loved it, but Claudia is simply too busy and Graham is still going strong.”