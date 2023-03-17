Popular presenter confirmed as Matt Lucas’ replacement on The Great British Bake Off

Alison Hammond is set to replace Matt Lucas as the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

The 48-year-old will co-present the series with comedian Noel Fielding when it returns this summer.

The show’s official Twitter account shared the news by tweeting: “We’re delighted to announce that Alison Hammond will be joining forces with Noel Fielding to host the next series of The Great British Bake Off on @Channel4 later this year. We cannot wait! #GBBO.”

On Friday morning, Alison also tweeted: “It’s Official!! It’s happening The Great British Bake off! let’s have it – The cake that is so excited @BritishBakeOff @Channel4 @PrueLeith @PaulHollywood @noelfielding11 #GBBO.”

The TV presenter will be the first black Caribbean host or judge to appear on the flagship programme in its 14-year history.

Alison shot to fame back in 2002 when she appeared on the third series of Big Brother.

The 48-year-old later landed a role with ITV’s This Morning as a showbiz reporter, and has since become a permanent presenter on the show – hosting Friday’s alongside Dermot O’Leary.

Alison is taking over from Matt Lucas, who announced he was leaving the popular baking show in December after three series.

The Great British Bake Off is expected to start filming this summer, with Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood to return as judges.