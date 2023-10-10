Popular presenter responds to rumours he’s set to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Ben Shephard has responded to rumours he’s set to permanently replace Phillip Schofield on ITV’s This Morning.

The Good Morning Britain presenter recently stepped in to host the show alongside Holly Willoughby, which went down a hit with viewers at home.

At the time, a source told the Daily Mail: “Ben did really well and the bosses loved his partnership with Holly and there was great feedback from many avenues.”

“Ben is known throughout ITV as being very popular with the audiences of whatever shows he hosts.

“He is also trusted by the public and is much loved within ITV. He has hosted so many shows for the channel.

“He and Holly go back years too – he presented on This Morning some years ago and they have a great rapport,” the insider added.

Ben has since responded to speculation he could be replacing Phillip permanently.

When asked about his future on the programme, the 48-year-old told MailOnline: “What I can tell you is I’m doing some more…”

“I’m gonna be doing some more but I’m just helping out really. So I’ve got some days coming up between now and Christmas.

“So I’m not exactly sure but I’m still very, very much part of the furniture…”

Phillip announced his sudden departure from the ITV show back in May, shortly before he admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague.

The news comes just days after a man was accused of plotting to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby.

Last week, a 36-year-old man was arrested by police who allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” Holly.

Gavin Plumb, a security guard at the Pinnacles Shopping Centre in Harlow, Essex, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday accused of offences – including soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

He spoke only to confirm his name and address, and has been remanded in custody and will appear before the city’s crown court on November 3.

Mr Plumb was arrested after a police raid on Wednesday night, which came shortly after the Metropolitan Police had been tipped off about the alleged plot.

Scotland Yard are now said to be watching Holly’s London home, in which she lives with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children.