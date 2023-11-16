Popular presenter among front-runners to host Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby has been tipped to return as the host of the popular ITV show, Dancing On Ice.

The popular presenter began hosting the ITV show in 2006 alongside her former pal Phillip Schofield – who she also hosted This Morning with.

While the British television presenter has been tipped as second for the job, Stephen Mulhern has been tipped 1/10 to host by William Hill.

A spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps said: “Willoughby is heavily fancied at 1/4 to resume her hosting duties when the new series kicks off in a few weeks’ time, with Stephen Mulhern (1/10) the likeliest candidate to replace Phillip Schofield as her presenting partner.”

The UK Sun previously reported that Holly is “in no rush” to return to present the 2024 series of the show, after details of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her were revealed.

An insider told the publication at the time: “Everyone around her – family, friends and her team – all agreed that a really decent break from work would do her the power of good.”

“After all, work begins on the skate show in December with shoots and promo, and nobody wants to place unrealistic expectations on Holly’s shoulders and have her feel she needs to rush back, especially because nobody knows how and when the court case will proceed.”

Now, the outlet has reported that Dancing on Ice is officially without presenters as Holly has yet to sign a deal, and Phillip quit TV earlier this year.

An insider said: “In many ways the producers of Dancing on Ice are in limbo until they can resolve the issue of who’ll be steering the ship when the show returns.”

“Although it usually doesn’t start until mid-January, bosses still now find themselves working on a timescale measured in weeks, not months,” the insider continued.

“It’s a very precarious position to be in when they have all the crew and a group of celebrities already working towards the first show, but nobody nailed on to present it.”

Stephen Mulhern, a close pal of Holly and Phillip, previously confirmed he was in the running to replace the former co-hosts.

He told MailOnline: “I used to do the spinoff show Defrosted and when I stood in for Phil when he wasn’t too well, he had Covid, I really enjoyed it and it was so lovely being back with Holly.”

“We had a great time together plus lots of the team were the same from when I did the ITV2 show,” Stephen continued.

“We are talking about it, but I promise you now that nothing is confirmed but if it happens, it will be absolutely amazing… if it doesn’t, look, it doesn’t.”

“I promise you I would tell you if we had it confirmed at this point.”