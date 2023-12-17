Popular pop singer to represent the UK in next year’s Eurovision

A popular pop singer has confirmed that he will represent the UK in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Olly Alexander, the frontman of popular band, Years & Years, made the announcement during Strictly Come Dancing’s live final on Saturday night.

The star revealed how excited he is to represent the UK at the contest in Sweden next year.

On the show the 33-year-old said: “I can exclusively reveal, I will be representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest.”

He continued: “Ah, what can I tell you, I’m planning it now.”

“It’s going to be spectacular, I love Eurovision so much, it’s a dream come true.”

He then added: “I’m just so so so excited, it’s going to be great.”

The singer-songwriter told The BBC after the announcement: “I’m scared, but I’m excited. I’ve wanted to do this for a really, really long time. It’s all a bit of a blur.”

“I mean, it wasn’t gonna be a ballad. Or maybe it could have been a ballad. I love a ballad. Am I saying too much now? It’s not a ballad.”

“I wrote the song with Danny Harle, and it’ll be coming next year. And it’s really good.”

Olly concluded: “That’s definitely the vibe. It’s gonna be electronic, something you can dance to. But yeah, I can’t say much more than that.”