Popular Made in Chelsea star ‘signs up’ for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Sam Thompson has reportedly signed up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023.

The 31-year-old rocketed to fame as part of E4’s Made in Chelsea, which he joined back in 2013.

News of Sam’s rumoured trip Down Under comes as his girlfriend Zara McDermott is competing on rival show Strictly Come Dancing with her professional partner Graziano Di Prima.

A source told The UK Sun: “Sam is a great signing because he has a huge fan base and a funny self-deprecating personality.”

“It will be difficult if Zara is still on Strictly as she will be too busy to head out to the jungle to support him.”

“While it might put a bit of pressure on their relationship, it’s a huge year for them.”

Other stars who have been linked to the line-up so far include Josie Gibson, Denise Van Outen, Alan Halsall, Danny Cipriani, rapper Flava Flav, and Love Island’s Olivia Attwood – who was forced to quit the show after less than 48 hours last year.

The I’m A Celeb line-up is typically confirmed in October, with the series airing in November.

Ahead of the show’s return, the first official trailer, which was released on October 20, shows hosts Ant and Dec running the “five-star” Jungle Retreat.

However, all is not as it seems, as the popular duo are seen readying a bath with mealworms, and pouring a cocktail fountain of disgusting, grey liquid.

A voiceover says: “Come away with us, far, far away into the heart of a tropical jungle.”

“Dream beneath the stars. Savour exotic cuisine, unlike anything you’ve ever tasted before. Surrender yourself to the ultimate jungle experience.”

“Let us pamper you beyond your wildest expectations. You deserve this. We’ll give you the full celebrity treatment.”

Ant is then seen raking something into the sand, which is later revealed as ”Get me out of he..,” before the iconic theme music plays as an outro.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns this autumn on ITV1 and ITVX.

Watch the full trailer here:

