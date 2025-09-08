Popular Love Island star Harriett Blackmore ‘in talks’ for spin-off series just months after split from fellow Islander

Popular Love Island star Harriett Blackmore is reportedly in talks for one of the spin-off series’ just months after split from fellow Islander Ronnie Vint.

The series is set to bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second (or third) shot at love.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

According to The Sun, producers are hoping to sign on the popular Islander, as her villa drama and competitive streak will make great tv.

A source said: “Harriett has made one of the biggest impacts of any islander in recent years – she’s sassy, hilarious and loves the drama, so bosses in the US are very keen for her to enter the Games.”

“The show has a very international cast and they want a Brit girl who is opinionated and gobby,” the source continued.

“Meetings with producers have gone well and while the final cast hasn’t been decided yet, she is a strong contender.”

“After everything she has been through with Ronnie, viewers would love her to find love again too, so they’ll be rooting for her.”

Harriett first appeared on the series last summer, and had a whirlwind romance with fellow Islander Ronnie Vint.

The pair struck up a romance on the summer series last year, but split just weeks after leaving the villa.

However, the exes were reunited on the latest season of Love Island All Stars and had since become boyfriend and girlfriend.

However, despite being on holidays in Ibiza together, eagle eyed fans noticed the pair had unfollowed each other.

A source at the time said: “It’s true that Ronnie and Harriet have ended their romance, they have tried to make it work, but the arguments between them made it difficult.”

The split came just one week after Ronnie was forced to deny that the pair had split, after a fake screenshot made the rounds on TikTok.

The post claimed to show Ronnie commenting: “Yeah it’s true. Will explain my side of things later,” alongside a caption that read: “Ronnie Vint is sharing his side of that story with what happened with Harriett.”

He wrote: “This is clearly a set up. Edited because we are sweet and I haven’t commented a thing. Thank you.”