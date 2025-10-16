Popular Irish star set to ‘join’ I’m A Celeb lineup 10 years after her husband took part

A popular Irish star is reportedly “signing up” for the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

It has been speculated that model and podcaster Vogue Williams is close to signing a contract for this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity.

Vogue and ITV have yet to officially confirm the rumours, but a source close to the show has revealed that the 40-year-old is expected to take part in the series.

Speaking to The Sun, the insider noted: “Vogue is one of the most glam signings I’m A Celeb has landed in years and they are thrilled.

“Her star is massively on the rise and this will be one of her biggest gigs yet. She is really fun and gets on with everyone, so bosses reckon she will be a hit with viewers.

“It has been a hard decision to go on the show, because it will mean so much time away from her kids, but she wants to fight her fears and go for it,” they continued.

Referring to Vogue’s husband, former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, the source added: “Spencer is a massive thrillseeker and is always off on an adventure, but now it is Vogue’s turn to have one.”

In signing a deal with I’m A Celebrity, Vogue will be following in her husband’s footsteps. Spencer notably took part on the hit ITV show in 2015, before the couple met.

However, the star was removed from the series after just three days in the jungle, after producers discovered that he had been taking Anavar, a type of anabolic steroid.

Last April, Spencer opened up about the controversy and claimed that ITV producers already knew that he was taking the medication.

Speaking on the Daily Mail’s Everything I Know About Me podcast, the 37-year-old admitted that he had been “looking forward” to joining I’m A Celebrity.

“I declared that I had this Anavar, they said it was fine to take. They gave it to me in the jungle, having declared it. On the second or third day they pulled me to one side and they said, ‘You can’t travel – you brought illegal drugs essentially into the country – we didn’t realise that Anavar was illegal,’” he recalled.

“I said, ‘Cool, let’s throw it in the bin,’ and they said, ‘No, pulling you off these drugs could cause withdrawal, and we wouldn’t know how you’d react. So we’re gonna have to pull you from the show,’” Spencer explained.

“I was just crying my eyes out, completely deflated, knowing that all the time that passed, they wouldn’t really be able to put me back in because I’ve not been in there. It’s cheating, essentially,” he added.