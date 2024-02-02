Popular Irish entrepreneurs to appear on BBC’s Dragon’s Den

Popular Irish entrepreneurs Denise Kenny Byrne and Ciaran Byrne are set to appear on BBC’s Dragon’s Den.

The couple founded their business The Head Plan “to help others become the best version of themselves” after they were forced to re-assess their own lives when Ciaran was diagnosed with life-threatening leukaemia in 2019.

Their products include a series of goal oriented journals and agendas, as well as wellness-targeted items like water bottles.

Announcing the news on Instagram, they said: “Looks like the Dragon is out of the bag.

“Yes that’s right… you’re about to get front-row seats to one of our biggest and scariest business goals to date.

“Join us next Thursday, 8th of Feb, at 8pm on BBC 1 as The Head Plan brave Dragon’s Den,” they added.

“We wrote it down but did we make it happen in the den?”

Dragon’s Den, which has been airing on the BBC since 2005, sees aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business idea to five multimillionaire investors.

The couple will be hoping to secure investment to further expand their business outside of Ireland and beyond.