Popular Ireland AM presenter steps back from the show in shock announcement: ‘The best decision for me’

Síomha Ní Ruairc | Ireland AM
Popular Ireland AM presenter Síomha Ní Ruairc has announced she will be stepping back from the morning show in a shock announcement.

Along with Elaine Crowley and Martin King, the soon-to-be mother, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Cathal Pendred, co-hosts the popular show’s weekend instalment.

In an announcement on her social media on Wednesday, Síomha told her followers: “After two amazing years, I’m taking a step away from Ireland AM. Between the early starts and the other projects I’m working on, it’s the best decision for me right now.”

“A huge thank you to the dedicated, driven, and super supportive team behind the camera! The talented and magical hands of hair and make-up.”

“The legends on the floor and in the gallery, our supremely generous and entertaining contributors- and of course mo leathbhádóirí – Martin and Elaine, who I’ve had the best time with and learnt so much from,” she continued.

“Will miss the singing, laughing, and camaraderie. I’ll still be on your screens lots in the next few months – and have an announcement on my next adventure coming very soon…” Síomha teased.

The Gaeilgeoir announced she was expecting her first child with husband Cathal Pendred in late July.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote: “Leanbh nua ag teacht ar an saol mí Eanáir 2026 🤍” which sweetly translates into “New baby coming into the world in January 2026.”

The news came just over a year after the couple tied the knot at the lavish Lough Eske Castle in Donegal last summer.

Their wedding was a star-studded occasion, as a host of well-known faces were spotted at the reception – including Síomha’s Grá ar an Trá co-host James Kavanagh.

The couple got engaged on Leap Day in 2020, when Síomha popped the question.

